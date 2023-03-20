Two separate FIRs lodged against pvt firm for playing porn clips at Patna junction

PATNA: An obscene clip was accidentally played for three minutes on multiple advertisement screens at platform number 10 at Patna railway junction on Sunday causing an outrage among the passengers, railway officials said. The obscene clip was accidentally played for three minutes on multiple advertisement screens at platform number 10 at Patna junction. (HT Photo)

According to officials, the incident prompted railway authorities to take strict action against the erring agency, which was given a contract to make regular announcements on the TV screens about the arrival and departure of passenger trains at the junction.

Danapur divisional railway manager (DRM) Prabhat Kumar said that a probe has been ordered to look into the incident and officials have been directed to terminate the contract of the agency concerned.

According to eyewitnesses, the obscene content started playing on multiple screens at around 9.30 am and continued for three minutes before being taken down. Some passengers even recorded the entire episode and shared it on social media. Passengers also lodged a complaint with the RPF and GRP officials regarding the incident.

“Two separate FIRs were lodged by the RPF and GRP against the agency. The private firm has been blacklisted by the ECR and a fine has also been imposed on it and its contract has also been terminated ,” said chief public relation officer of East Central Railway (ECR), Birendra Kumar.

