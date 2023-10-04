Video shows flood fury in Sikkim after cloud burst over Lhonak Lake | WATCH

A sudden flash flood triggered by a cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim has left 23 army personnel missing and caused extensive damage to the Lachen Valley region. A video shared by the Indian Army showed the devastating flash floods following the cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim. In the footage, the normally placid river is seen raging with ferocity, its waters swollen to alarming levels as it engulfs nearby areas. Twenty-three army personnel have been reported missing and 41 vehicles submerged under the slush.

The Teesta River, which flows through the Lachen valley, swelled by up to 15-20 feet, submerging army vehicles and destroying structures in its path. Among the affected areas was Bardang near Singtam, where several army vehicles were reported to be submerged under slush.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway, with teams mobilized to locate the missing personnel and provide assistance to those affected by the flood.

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang issued a heartfelt statement expressing his deep sorrow and shock over the incident and extended his support to the victims and their families.

"We understand the magnitude of the situation and are mobilizing all available resources to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens," the chief minister said. He urged the administration, local authorities, organizations, and individuals to unite in solidarity and cooperation to provide relief to those affected and rebuild the affected communities.

He visited the affected locality, interacted with residents, and held a meeting with local authorities to assess the situation.

"Our indomitable spirit has always shone brightest in times of adversity," the chief minister assured, “We will overcome this challenge, rebuild what has been lost, and emerge even stronger as a community.”

