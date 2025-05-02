Videos: Delhi waterlogged after heavy morning rain; traffic chaos likely

The residents of Delhi woke up to a heavy rainfall on Friday morning, bringing much-needed relief from intense heat. But waterlogging was reported from several areas as vehicles could be seen moving slowly on clogged roads. Visitors at Kartavya Path amid rain in New Delhi. The IMD also warned of hailstorm damaging crops and injuring people/cattle standing at open spaces.(Photo by Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said moderate to intense spells of rainfall accompanied by moderate to severe thunderstorms and lightning (40-90 Km/h gusty winds) are very likely to continue at many places of Delhi NCR during the next 2 hours, i.e. 8am.

Waterlogging was reported by news agency ANI from several locations including Lajpat Nagar, Minto Road area, Dwaraka underpass, Khanpur and DND flyway.

Watch the visuals of waterlogged Delhi roads here

IMD's alert

The IMD said a major damage to power and communication lines can be expected due to uprooting/breaking of tree branches during the showers. The agency also warned of hailstorm damaging crops and injuring people/cattle standing at open spaces.

The weather agency advised people to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly. The following advisory was also issued.

• Stay indoors, close windows & doors and avoid travel if possible.

• Take safe shelters; do not take shelter under trees.

• Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls.

• Unplug electrical/ electronic appliances.

• Immediately get out of water bodies. Keep away from all the objects that conduct electricity.

Delhi airport's advisory

The Indira Gandhi international airport in Delhi issued an advisory amid harsh weather conditions. “Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” the operator posted in an update on X.