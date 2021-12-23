Videos of 3-day Dharma Sansad in Haridwar spark off controversy

Social media platform Twitter erupted on Thursday after several verified users shared and condemned videos of the three-day religious gathering in Haridwar in which the speakers allegedly called for open violence against Muslims. The Dharma Sansad was organised between December 17 and 19. As the videos went viral inviting massive condemnation, RTI activist and Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale tweeted that he has filed a complaint with the SHO of Jawalapur police station against the religious congregation."Failing the registration of an FIR against the organisers and speakers in 24 hours, a plaint shall be made to the judicial magistrate," Gokhale tweeted.

The religious meeting was organised by Yati Narasimhanand. Swami Prabodhanand Giri, president of the Hindu Raksha Sena, Swami Anandswaroop, Sadhvi Annapurna have spoken during the conclave. BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay attended the last day of the conclave but reportedly distanced himself from the 'hate speech'. He said he was there for only 30 minutes and was not aware of what was said during the conclave.

Videos from the event have flooded YouTube as well and some of the speeches were live-streamed on YouTube.

"Munawar Faruqui has been relentlessly punished for alleged jokes which he didn't even crack, but there is no action against the 'Dharm Sansad' members who openly called for genocide against Muslims in Haridwar! Is India still a democracy!" Congress national spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed tweeted.

Congress social media coordinator Gaurav Pandhi tweeted, "In Haridwar, a group of Hindutvawadis gathered giving a call for armed violence against Muslims, former PM Dr Manmohan Singh and armed revolt against India. They stresse on creating terrorists."

The official Twitter handle of CPM wrote, "Weeks ago PM talked about democracy- constitution while the rightwing groups continue to spread hatred and are openly giving call for genocide. Why did BJP govt in the state allow such gathering? All those involved in it should be immediately booked."

Chhattisgarh minister TS Singhdeo tweeted, "Our traditional value is 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbhkam - World is a Family'. Our Constitutional value is Secularism - Respect for all religions. Our primary Fundamental Right is Right to equality. Such bigoted thoughts & assemblies are against the foundation of India. This is criminal!"