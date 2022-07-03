View ED probe as a medal: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that he views his interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case “like a medal”.

Addressing a public rally at Wandoor in Kerala, Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of using probe agencies against its political rivals. “After I left, I was wondering why they only interrogated me for five days, why not 10 days. I thought maybe I’m not opposing them strongly enough...it is quite clear that anybody who opposes the BJP faces ED. I view my five days of interrogation like a medal, and I am hoping that they do it again 3,4,5,6,10 times,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | On Day 5, Rahul Gandhi grilled for over 10 hours, ED probe continues after break

Gandhi also alleged an “understanding” between the BJP and the ruling CPI (M) in Kerala. “Why is it that the government of India which has ED, CBI, which uses these instruments against anybody who opposes them, why is it that they are not using them against the CM of Kerala?”