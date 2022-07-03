View ED probe as a medal: Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Addressing a public rally at Wandoor in Kerala, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of using probe agencies against its political rivals.
Published on Jul 03, 2022 04:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that he views his interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case “like a medal”.

Addressing a public rally at Wandoor in Kerala, Gandhi accused the BJP-led government of using probe agencies against its political rivals. “After I left, I was wondering why they only interrogated me for five days, why not 10 days. I thought maybe I’m not opposing them strongly enough...it is quite clear that anybody who opposes the BJP faces ED. I view my five days of interrogation like a medal, and I am hoping that they do it again 3,4,5,6,10 times,” he said.

Gandhi also alleged an “understanding” between the BJP and the ruling CPI (M) in Kerala. “Why is it that the government of India which has ED, CBI, which uses these instruments against anybody who opposes them, why is it that they are not using them against the CM of Kerala?”

rahul gandhi enforcement directorate national herald
