Views on Infosys cannot be attributed to the RSS: Ambekar

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or the RSS on Sunday chose to distance itself from a piece criticising Infosys that appeared in a magazine associated with the organisation.

In a tweet, Sunil Ambekar, the all India Prachar Pramukh of the RSS said the views about the company in the Panchjanya article cannot be attributed to the organisation, nor was the weekly magazine a Sangh mouthpiece.

He said, as an Indian company, Infosys has made a significant contribution in the progress of India.”There may be some issues regarding the portal operated by Infosys, but the article published in this context in Panchjanya are the personal views of the author... and Panchjanya was not a Sangh mouthpiece,” he tweeted.

A piece accusing Infosys of trying to destabilise the Indian economy and helping those with anti-national sentiments had appeared in the magazine in a story titled Saakh Aur Aghaat meaning “reputation and affront”. It blamed the company for the problems faced by users of the Central government’s Goods and Service Tax (GST) and the income tax portals, developed by the internationally-acclaimed IT firm.

The article invited criticism from Opposition leaders with Congress leader Jayaram Ramesh calling it “scurrilous” and “anti-national”.

Last month, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had expressed “deep disappointment and concerns” to Infosys chief executive officer and managing director Salil Parekh over the “continuing glitches” in the e-filing portal of the income-tax (I-T) department even after two-and-a-half months of its launch.

A finance ministry statement had then said that Sitharaman sought an explanation from Infosys for the “repeated issues” faced by taxpayers months after the site’s launch on June 7. The ministry quoted Parekh as saying that Infosys was working expeditiously to ensure a glitch-free experience to the taxpayers on the portal.