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Vijay appoints astrologer as OSD; allies Congress and VCK question move

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay appointed astrologer Vetrivel as OSD, sparking criticism from Congress and VCK leaders for the unconventional choice.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 04:54 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chennai
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Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday appointed his long-term astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vetrivel as officer of special duty (OSD) in the CM’s office, according to a state government order. The move, however, drew criticism from leaders of allies Congress and VCK.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this screengrab from a video posted on May 12, 2026, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay during the state Assembly session, in Chennai. (TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY/YT via PTI Photo)(PTI05_12_2026_000155B)(TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY)

The government order, issued by principal secretary Reeta Harish Thakkar, stated that Vetrivel has been appointed as the OSD to the chief minister (political) “from the date of his joining”.

A popular astrologer, Vetrivel, who is also a spokesperson for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), had apparently predicted that Vijay would become chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa was also among his clients, but they parted ways after one of his predictions in a criminal case against the former AIADMK supremo had reportedly failed.

Vetrivel’s appointment came just days after Vijay was sworn in as chief minister following the electoral success of TVK in the April 23 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

 
chief minister astrologer tamil nadu tvk vijay
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