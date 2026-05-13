Vijay appoints astrologer as OSD; allies Congress and VCK question move

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday appointed his long-term astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vetrivel as officer of special duty (OSD) in the CM’s office, according to a state government order. The move, however, drew criticism from leaders of allies Congress and VCK.

**EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this screengrab from a video posted on May 12, 2026, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay during the state Assembly session, in Chennai. (TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY/YT via PTI Photo)(PTI05_12_2026_000155B)(TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY)

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The government order, issued by principal secretary Reeta Harish Thakkar, stated that Vetrivel has been appointed as the OSD to the chief minister (political) “from the date of his joining”.

A popular astrologer, Vetrivel, who is also a spokesperson for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), had apparently predicted that Vijay would become chief minister of Tamil Nadu. Former chief minister late J Jayalalithaa was also among his clients, but they parted ways after one of his predictions in a criminal case against the former AIADMK supremo had reportedly failed.

Vetrivel’s appointment came just days after Vijay was sworn in as chief minister following the electoral success of TVK in the April 23 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

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{{^usCountry}} Congress lawmaker Sasikanth Senthil, however, questioned the posting of “an astrologer” as OSD by the TVK government. “Beats me. Why would an astrologer require an OSD position?? Can anyone explain,” the former IAS officer said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress lawmaker Sasikanth Senthil, however, questioned the posting of “an astrologer” as OSD by the TVK government. “Beats me. Why would an astrologer require an OSD position?? Can anyone explain,” the former IAS officer said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} VCK leader D Ravikumar, another TVK ally, urged the chief minister to reconsider his decision, terming it “unacceptable”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} VCK leader D Ravikumar, another TVK ally, urged the chief minister to reconsider his decision, terming it “unacceptable”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is unacceptable in a secular government. The Honorable Chief Minister should reconsider this,” Ravikumar said in a post on X, sharing what appeared to be a copy of the appointment letter issued by the state government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is unacceptable in a secular government. The Honorable Chief Minister should reconsider this,” Ravikumar said in a post on X, sharing what appeared to be a copy of the appointment letter issued by the state government. {{/usCountry}}

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