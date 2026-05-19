Vijay directs officials to improve infrastructure of Amma Canteen, ensure quality food

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday directed officials to refurbish and upgrade the infrastructure of Amma Canteens across the state and ensure the supply of quality, hygienic and tasty food to the public.

TN CM directs officials to improve infrastructure of Amma Canteen, ensure quality food. (@TNDIPRNEWS)

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Amma Canteen, or Amma Unavagam, was launched on February 24, 2013, by then CM J Jayalalithaa to address hunger and malnutrition by providing hygienic food at highly subsidised rates to the working class, homeless and low-income groups.

The canteens continued to function under the previous DMK regime, though the AIADMK had alleged that fund allocation was reduced and that the facilities were "poorly maintained".

After feedback that the quality and taste of food served at Amma Canteens was not satisfactory was brought to the CM's notice, Vijay held a review meeting with top officials.

The CM directed officials to improve amenities and infrastructure, procure additional cooking utensils and equipment, and ensure the provision of quality and tasty food to the public, a press release said.

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{{^usCountry}} There are 383 Amma Canteens under the Greater Chennai Corporation and 237 under the supervision of other local bodies in the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There are 383 Amma Canteens under the Greater Chennai Corporation and 237 under the supervision of other local bodies in the state. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Amma Canteens were launched during the 2011-16 AIADMK regime and named after Jayalalithaa, who was fondly addressed as "Amma" (mother) by her supporters and party workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amma Canteens were launched during the 2011-16 AIADMK regime and named after Jayalalithaa, who was fondly addressed as "Amma" (mother) by her supporters and party workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} These canteens played a crucial role during the Covid-19 pandemic by providing meals to people, including migrant workers who were stranded at the time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These canteens played a crucial role during the Covid-19 pandemic by providing meals to people, including migrant workers who were stranded at the time. {{/usCountry}}

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