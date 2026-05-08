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Vijay finally crosses majority mark as VCK, CPI(M), CPI back TVK, paving way for Tamil Nadu govt formation

A formal announcement backing TVK is expected at a joint presser at 5 pm in Chennai today, potentially clearing the way for government formation.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 04:24 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Actor ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay has secured the majority mark of 118 to form government in Tamil Nadu after support extended by VCK, CPI(M) and CPI to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Arlekar with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay during a meeting, at Lok Bhavan, in Chennai, Wednesday(PTI)

A formal announcement backing TVK is expected at a joint presser at 5 pm in Chennai today, potentially clearing the way for government formation. Track Tamil Nadu govt formation live updates here

Explaining the decision to extend support to the TVK, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby told HT that these parties do not want president rule in Tamil Nadu. They also argued that in 1998 Atal Bihari Vajpayee was given a chance to prove majority even as it was the single-largest party.

According to people aware of the matter, the governor asked TVK to demonstrate support from at least 118 MLAs before an invitation to form the government can be extended. Lok Bhavan also reportedly sought clarity on additional parties willing to back Vijay.

Things turned even more critical for the TVK after speculation floated that arch rivals AIADMK and DMK are also considering an alliance to form a government in Tamil Nadu — reports denied by party leaders later as rumours later.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Thursday night denied the possibility of the two parties coming together but added that the decision rests with party chief, MK Stalin. If Stalin takes such a decision (To support AIADMK), DMK will accept it. But so far that decision has not been taken, he said, adding: “The leader’s decision is our decision”.

(With inputs from Saubhadra Chatterjee)

 
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