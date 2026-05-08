Vijay finally crosses majority mark as VCK, CPI(M), CPI back TVK, paving way for Tamil Nadu govt formation

Explaining the decision to extend support to the TVK , CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby told HT that these parties do not want president rule in Tamil Nadu. They also argued that in 1998 Atal Bihari Vajpayee was given a chance to prove majority even as it was the single-largest party.

A formal announcement backing TVK is expected at a joint presser at 5 pm in Chennai today, potentially clearing the way for government formation. Track Tamil Nadu govt formation live updates here

Actor ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay has secured the majority mark of 118 to form government in Tamil Nadu after support extended by VCK, CPI(M) and CPI to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The breakthrough brings to an end the three-day long struggle to secure the magic number, which debutant TVK fell short of by just 10 seats in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu election in which it won a whopping 108 seats.

The Tamil superstar's two-year old party already has the support of Congress, which won five seats, bringing the tally to 113 in the 234-member assembly.

The Communist Party of India (CPI), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) won two seats each in the election and their support will take the tally to 119.

Vijay's 2 trips to Lok Bhavan Amid the uncertainty, Vijay had two unsuccessful trips to the governor house or Lok Bhavan this week. He met Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for the second consecutive day on Thursday as the constitutional question over who should be invited to form the government moved to centre stage.

According to people aware of the matter, the governor asked TVK to demonstrate support from at least 118 MLAs before an invitation to form the government can be extended. Lok Bhavan also reportedly sought clarity on additional parties willing to back Vijay.

Things turned even more critical for the TVK after speculation floated that arch rivals AIADMK and DMK are also considering an alliance to form a government in Tamil Nadu — reports denied by party leaders later as rumours later.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Thursday night denied the possibility of the two parties coming together but added that the decision rests with party chief, MK Stalin. If Stalin takes such a decision (To support AIADMK), DMK will accept it. But so far that decision has not been taken, he said, adding: “The leader’s decision is our decision”.