Vijay-led TVK candidate's election office set afire near Tamil Nadu's Trichy, probe launched

With counting just days away, political drama has started to unfold in Tamil Nadu. On Friday office of the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate's election office was reportedly set on fire by unidentified persons. The incident was reported from Pettavaythalai area in Srirangam Assembly constituency near Tamil Nadu's Trichy where TVK candidate Ramesh's office came under the alleged attack.

File photo of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay. (Photo for representation). (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The party has sought an immediate action and a formal complaint has been filed at the local police station by the party’s union secretary, ANI reported.

Also read: SC grants Pawan Khera bail, warns liberty can’t yield to political rivalry

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Actor-politician Vijay's TVK is among the political parties in fray in Tamil Nadu where elections to the 234-seat Assembly were held on April 23, and counting of votes will take place on May 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor-politician Vijay's TVK is among the political parties in fray in Tamil Nadu where elections to the 234-seat Assembly were held on April 23, and counting of votes will take place on May 4. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, TVK candidate N Marie Wilson on Thursday said Vijay has instructed candidates to be present at the counting centres early in the morning before the counting starts and "not move an inch". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, TVK candidate N Marie Wilson on Thursday said Vijay has instructed candidates to be present at the counting centres early in the morning before the counting starts and "not move an inch". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} R K Nagar candidate Wilson said, “Vijay asked us (TVK candidates) to be present at the counting centres by 6 am, advising us to stay at the front and closely monitor the proceedings, without moving an inch”, PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} R K Nagar candidate Wilson said, “Vijay asked us (TVK candidates) to be present at the counting centres by 6 am, advising us to stay at the front and closely monitor the proceedings, without moving an inch”, PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON