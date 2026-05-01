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Vijay led TVK candidate's election office set afire near Tamil Nadu's Trichy, probe launched

Vijay-led TVK candidate's election office set afire near Tamil Nadu's Trichy, probe launched

Updated on: May 01, 2026 04:09 pm IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
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With counting just days away, political drama has started to unfold in Tamil Nadu. On Friday office of the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate's election office was reportedly set on fire by unidentified persons. The incident was reported from Pettavaythalai area in Srirangam Assembly constituency near Tamil Nadu's Trichy where TVK candidate Ramesh's office came under the alleged attack.

File photo of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and candidate from the Tiruchirappalli East constituency, Vijay. (Photo for representation). (PTI)

The party has sought an immediate action and a formal complaint has been filed at the local police station by the party’s union secretary, ANI reported.

Also read: SC grants Pawan Khera bail, warns liberty can’t yield to political rivalry

 
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Home / India News / Vijay led TVK candidate's election office set afire near Tamil Nadu's Trichy, probe launched
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