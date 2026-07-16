Vijay's TVK sacks Tamil Nadu panchayat leader over viral 1.3 lakh bribe video

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party on Wednesday sacked Chengalpattu east district joint secretary Veerasamy from the party's primary membership and stripped him of all posts with immediate effect after a video allegedly showing him accepting a bribe surfaced online.

The action comes just days after Vijay issued a strong message against corruption, saying that no one accepting bribes or abusing power would be allowed to continue such activities in his state. (PTI/Screengrab from X video shared by @NainarBJP)

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The action comes just days after Vijay issued a strong message against corruption at a rally in Karur, saying that no one involved in corruption, accepting bribes or abusing power would be allowed to continue such activities in his state.

TVK sacks panchayat leader over viral bribe video

The video shared on social media allegedly shows Veerasamy, who was also serving as the Mambakkam panchayat union chairman, accepting a bribe of ₹1.30 lakh from a contractor.

BJP Tamil Nadu president Nainar Nagenthran also shared the video on social media while targeting Vijay's government. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

He accused the TVK of "preaching integrity on the surface" while "engaging in corruption behind the scenes".

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{{^usCountry}} A disciplinary order issued on Wednesday by Chengalpattu east district secretary CV Dinakaran said Veerasamy had been removed for "acting in a manner that brings disrepute" to the party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A disciplinary order issued on Wednesday by Chengalpattu east district secretary CV Dinakaran said Veerasamy had been removed for "acting in a manner that brings disrepute" to the party. {{/usCountry}}

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The expelled TVK worker has now been arrested in Chengalpattu for allegedly extorting ₹1.30 lakh, visuals shared by news agency PTI showed.

A bilingual anti-corruption notice

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The Tamil Nadu government has directed all public offices, boards and state-run corporations to prominently display bilingual anti-corruption notice boards.

The boards will feature an anti-bribery message along with direct contact details, including a dedicated WhatsApp number, for the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC).

The move comes after audits that allegedly found several government departments had failed to comply with similar anti-corruption directions issued over the past 12 years, according to an official statement.

The latest order brings together earlier regulatory instructions to address compliance gaps, the official statement said. Additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, heads of departments and all district collectors have been instructed to ensure full implementation within their respective jurisdictions.

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The bilingual notice boards will carry the slogan "Bribe giving and receiving is an offence", along with the contact details of the DVAC, enabling people to report bribery-related complaints.

To encourage immediate reporting of corrupt practices, the newly introduced boards will prominently display the message: "Bribe giving and receiving is an offence”, the statement said.

The directive also covers digital platforms. All government offices, local bodies and public sector undertakings have been instructed to include the anti-corruption message across their online platforms.

Department websites must now display the anti-bribery warning along with a direct hyperlink to the DVAC’s main portal. To ensure the instructions are implemented, the government has also deployed ground-level monitoring teams, the statement added.

With inputs from agencies