Vijay visits his Perambur constituency, launches slew of development projects

The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday submitted a supplementary complaint to Governor Rajendra Arlekar and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), alleging “horse trading” by the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) following the Assembly election results announced in May.

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The supplementary complaint follows an earlier representation submitted on July 4 by DMK organisation secretary R S Bharathi, Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson, MLA S Austin and others on the same issue.

In the fresh complaint, Bharathi urged the Governor and the DVAC to conduct an “impartial and a comprehensive investigation in accordance with law to ascertain the truth and bring all persons found responsible to justice.”

According to a copy of the complaint seen by HT, Bharathi cited statements made by former AIADMK minister M R Vijayabaskar during a press interaction after he joined the TVK on July 2.

Bharathi said Vijayabaskar had stated that the ruling party had approached him to join it after he resigned as the Karur MLA.

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{{^usCountry}} “The said admission, made by the very legislator whose resignation forms part of the pattern set out in the complaint under reference, constitutes direct, first-hand evidence of the inducement practiced by the ruling party,” Bharathi said in the complaint. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The said admission, made by the very legislator whose resignation forms part of the pattern set out in the complaint under reference, constitutes direct, first-hand evidence of the inducement practiced by the ruling party,” Bharathi said in the complaint. {{/usCountry}}

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He also enclosed a link to the video interview given by Vijayabaskar to the media.

Vijayabaskar, however, rejected the allegation, saying he had joined the TVK voluntarily.

“I joined out of my own free will,” he told reporters.

Responding to the DMK’s claim that he joined after being approached by the TVK, Vijayabaskar said: “They (the DMK) misunderstood it. I gave the television interview when we joined TVK during a meeting held in Mahabalipuram. No one from TVK invited us to join. I joined out of my own free will.”

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He added, “Due to dissatisfaction with the AIADMK leadership many MLAs, former ministers, former MLAs joined TVK in large groups.”

Vijayabaskar said 11 consultation meetings were held in his constituency before he decided to switch parties.

“Majority of them (AIADMK MLAs) agreed that we should join TVK. We did exactly that. That is what we meant when we gave the interview to the reporters. It was misunderstood,” he said.

Soon after the TVK won the April 23 Assembly elections, several AIADMK leaders joined the ruling party.

Four AIADMK MLAs — Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) and Esaki Subaya (Ambasamudram) — resigned from the Assembly and joined the TVK in May.

Former AIADMK ministers C Vijayabaskar, the Viralimalai MLA, and M R Vijayabaskar, the former Karur MLA, are among the prominent leaders who have recently switched from the AIADMK to the TVK.