Vijay will be permanent chief minister of Tamil Nadu, says minister as he defends TVK chief

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Monday defended Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay against criticism regarding his limited media interactions, stating that the Chief Minister does not follow the convention of issuing daily statements or he engages in frequent debates unlike others. Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay. (HT_PRINT)

Speaking to reporters at Chennai Airport, Sengottaiyan declared that the Chief Minister directly announces schemes and measures needed for the people at the appropriate time and will interact with the media whenever necessary.

Responding to questions regarding the functioning of the current government, the Revenue Minister declared that the administration is not intended to last for only five years, asserting that TVK Chief Vijay would remain the permanent Chief Minister of the state.

"Everyone may have different opinions. However, this government is not one that is meant to last only for five years. Our Chief Minister will remain the permanent Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu," said Sengottaiyan.

Addressing questions regarding the tragic sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu Revenue and National Disaster Management Minister KA Sengottaiyan stated that the state government has initiated swift and decisive legal action under the direct instructions of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

Speaking to reporters, Sengottaiyan confirmed that the accused have already been arrested in connection with the case, adding that intensive investigations are currently underway.

He further noted that the Chief Minister has directed the Director General of Police to personally oversee the inquiry. The Minister assured that the administration remains committed to rigorous legal proceedings to ensure justice for the victim.

A 10-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by a neighbour in Coimbatore on May 21, triggering widespread public outrage and protests across the district. The victim, who had gone missing while playing near her residence was found dead near the lake next day. Following an intensive investigation, police arrested the accused and his accomplice within 24 hours of the incident.