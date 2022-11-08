Vijayan writes to Modi for help in releasing Indians held hostage in Africa

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his help for the release of 16 Indian seafarers held hostage in Equatorial Guinea in Africa.

He said the vessel of the hostages was detained on August 14 and the delay in their release would affect their mental and physical health. Of 16 Indians, three are from Kerala. Some of the hostages have sent desperate videos home saying they were herded into a small room and regular food and water have become a luxury for them.

“Even though the ship [of the hostages] did not engage in any unlawful activities and the shipping company was ready to pay a fine to facilitate the early release of seafarers, the ship and crew are still held under arrest to date,” Vijayan wrote.

He requested Modi to direct concerned diplomatic missions to actively intervene and ensure the release of the hostages at the earliest.

The ship Norwegian-flagged MT Heroic Idun was detained after entering the waters of Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.