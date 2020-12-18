Vijayvargiya comment on fall of Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh fans row

india

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 03:34 IST

A political row erupted on Thursday over a statement by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya linking PM Narendra Modi to the collapse of the then Congress government in Madhya Pradesh earlier this year, even as the senior leader clarified that he was only joking.

At a farmer’s meet in Indore on Wednesday, Vijayvarigiya said, “I am telling you something, don’t disclose it to anyone... If someone played an important role in dethroning Kamal Nath’s government, it was Prime Minister Modi... not Dharmendra Pradhan.” Vijayvargiya laughed aloud after the statement.

On Thursday, Vijayvargiya clarified that he cracked a joke and that even before the government fell, Congress leaders were already under pressure because of the “excellent work” of PM. “I was talking about the Congress MLAs resigning because of the good work done by the PM.”

But the Congress insisted it was clear that BJP leaders hatched a conspiracy against the government. MP Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia said, “We’ll take legal action so that nobody will think of shaming democracy in this way.”

The BJP rejected this statement and said Nath was only to blame for his partymen deserting the government. Party spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “Kailash Vijayvargiya has already cleared what he said. And it was a duty of Kamal Nath to save the then state government. The MLAs and ministers left the party for the development and to fulfil the promises made to voters, not for any other reason.”