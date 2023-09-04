Chandrayaan 3: Vikram Lander lifts off, soft lands successfully on Moon for second time, says ISRO
ISRO successfully commands Vikram lander to adjust position and land safely.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) commanded the Vikram Lander to fire its engines again, raising itself by about 40 cm, made it land safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away, announced the Indian space agency on Monday.
More details to follow…
