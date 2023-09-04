Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Chandrayaan 3: Vikram Lander lifts off, soft lands successfully on Moon for second time, says ISRO

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Sep 04, 2023 11:17 AM IST

ISRO successfully commands Vikram lander to adjust position and land safely.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) commanded the Vikram Lander to fire its engines again, raising itself by about 40 cm, made it land safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away, announced the Indian space agency on Monday.

Vikram lander on Earth's moon as clicked by the navigation camera onboard the Pragyan rover.(X(formerly Twitter)/@isro)

More details to follow…

