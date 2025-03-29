Menu Explore
Village officer goes on leave, asks for transfer after getting ‘threats’

ByHT Correspondent, Kochi
Mar 29, 2025 07:58 AM IST

A village officer in Kerala seeks transfer after alleged death threats from a CPI(M) leader over a tax dispute, leading to social media controversy.

A village officer in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala has gone on leave and sought a transfer from the area alleging threats to his life from a local CPI(M) leader.

Joseph George, the village officer in Naranganam, submitted a request on Friday to district collector Prem Krishnan for a transfer to another village citing fears for his life on the basis of a threat issued by CPI(M) area secretary MV Sanju during a phone call.

George had phoned Sanju to ask him to pay the dues of building tax that he owed to the panchayat. During the phone call, the recording of which later appeared on social media and local TV channels, the conversation turned into an argument and Sanju was heard warning George that he would “enter his office and hack him”.

District collector Prem Krishnan told reporters on Friday, “The village officer asked for two days of casual leave which was granted. He has also requested a transfer to another village office. We will examine it and ask the revenue secretary and the minister before making a decision.”

The collector said that George didn’t want to raise an official police complaint. “But I asked the tehsildar to record his statement. The statement has been shared with the local police.” No FIR has been filed yet in connection with the incident, police said.

However, CPI(M) leader Sanju said the village officer spoke to him in a “rude and indecent manner”.

“He has edited the recording of the phone call and released it. We spoke for around 3-4 minutes. Is he ready to release the conversation of the whole length? The issue will become clearer. He spoke in a way aimed at provoking me. It was deliberate,” the CPI(M) leader said, adding that the village officer was suspended for alleged corruption last year at another office.

George told media that he has not been penalised for taking bribes at any office. “I challenge Sanju to get the documents and prove that I have taken even one rupee illegally from anyone,” he said.

