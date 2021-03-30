Villagers attack police in Bokaro after child’s death in road accident

Several policemen and villagers were injured in a clash Monday evening after a SUV of an assistant of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Bokaro hit two minor children on a bicycle, killing one and seriously injuring another, at Bagda, Jharkhand police said on Tuesday.

Five police personnel were injured in the incident. Four were admitted to Bokaro general hospital (BGH) and referral hospital with serious injuries, police said. Sub-divisional officer (SDO), Bermo, Anant Kumar also received minor injury in stone pelting by the villagers, police said.

The villagers alleged that the speeding SUV of the DC’s assistant Ajit Pandey, who was also travelling in the vehicle, hit two brothers aged 9 and 11 who were going to buy coloured powder to celebrate holi in the evening. The younger one died on the way to hospital, while the older one, whose condition is stated to be serious, is undergoing treatment at BGH.

The SUV turned turtle after the accident. While the driver escaped from the spot, villagers held Pandey captive and allegedly beat him. Police teams reached the spot after getting the information.

Bermo SDO Anant Kumar said, “The villagers had made Pandey captive for two-three hours. We reached the spot and talked to villagers to release him. Suddenly, quite a few villagers from the crowd started pelting stones and also used sticks against police personnel.”

He said quite a few police personnel were injured in the incident and he also was hit by stones on his back. “Four police personnel were seriously injured. Two were admitted to BGH, while two others are undergoing treatment at Bokaro referral hospital,” he said.

Police also resorted to lathi-charge and rescued Pandey safely from the villagers. Many villagers also received injuries in the incident.

“A hit and run case and an FIR against villagers who resorted to violence against police personnel have been lodged,” Kumar said.