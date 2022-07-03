Villagers nab two Lashkar terrorists in J&K, hand them over to police

Two heavy armed Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists were overpowered by villagers and handed to the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, the J&K Police said.Lashkar commander Talib Hussain, a mastermind behind the recent IED blasts in the Reasi district, was nabbed by the security forces in Tuksan after being overpowered by the villagers. The J&K Police had declared a bounty on the LeT commander. Another terrorist Faizal Ahmed Dar, was also arrested in the village.“Two terrorists of LeT were apprehended by villagers of Tuksan, Reasi district, with weapons. Two AK-47 rifles, seven grenades and a pistol recovered. DGP announces a reward of ₹2 lakhs for villagers,” additional director general of police (ADGP), Jammu said.Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha lauded the villagers for their brave act.

This comes days after two hybrid terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Toiba were arrested in Srinagar, PTI had reported. Hybrid terrorist is a term coined by security forces to describe those who carry out tasks assigned to them by their handlers before slipping back to normal life.The two terrorists were identified as Naveed Shafi Wani, resident of Shar Shali Khrew in Pampore, and Faizan Rashid Teli, resident of Kadlabal in the same district.

Incriminating material linked to LeT along with arms and ammunition, including four Chinese pistols, six pistol magazines, 11 pistol rounds, a grenade, 16 gelatin super power sticks, six metres of cortex wire and eight detonators were recovered from their possession.

