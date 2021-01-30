Villagers protest in Pithoragarh after leopard attacks three women

After three women were killed due to leopard attacks in the Devalthal village of Pithoragarh district, local people on Saturday held an agitation demanding the killing of the leopard citing it as a danger to human habitation.

Jagdish Kumar, a person leading the protest said, “We are demanding the killing of the leopard and a government job for one of the three children of the woman who became the third victim this week.”

The villagers complained that the leopard is frequently visible in the area due to which locals are living in fear. They said that they have seen the leopard roaming in the area at 9 am in the morning, making it unsafe for them to step out.

Some people who were visiting Pithoragarh from Muwani, on Friday night also claimed to have seen the leopard while travelling.

According to the forest department, a hunter has been deployed in the area to kill the leopard.

NC Pant, sub-divisional forest officer of Pithoragarh said, “Whenever the leopard is visible, it will be captured or eliminated.”