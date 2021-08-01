Vindhyachal Corridor, worth 300 crore, aims to give 'grand view' to UP temple

Union home minister Amit Shah will on Sunday visit Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh to lay the foundation stone for the Vindhyachal Corridor, dubbed a 'dream project' of the state's chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The project, worth over ₹300 crore, includes ramping up amenities for devotees at the Vindhyachal temple in the district as well as widening of surrounding roads to 50 feet and facilitating a grander look at the shrine for the purpose of 'darshan'.

The Vindhyachal temple in Mirzapur, which sees scores of devotees flocking to pay a visit to the Goddess Vindhvasini, is a point of tourist interest for the state. The Vindhya Corridor, on completion, is expected to provide a clear view of the Ganga flowing in the northern direction of the temple. According to reports, the river will be visible right from the stairway to the temple and will be an added attraction for the devotees who show up for the 'darshan' of Ma Vindhvasini Devi.

The Vindhyachal Corridor project is deemed important for the sphere of Uttar Pradesh pilgrimage since a lot of devotees have been complaining of the current situation near the temple as being messy and unfit for a holy site.

There are no proper transportation measures to reach the temple, nor are many of the narrow lanes and roads leading to the site accessible for many pilgrims. Thus, chief minister Yogi Adityanath intends to increase footfall to the temple and the surrounding area at large by undertaking the Vindhyachal Corridor project.

Union home minister Amit Shah, after laying the foundation stone for the corridor on Sunday, is also expected to address a public meeting at the Government Inter College ground in the city, said a local MLA earlier this week.

According to Mirzapur MLA Ratnakar Mishra, the home minister will first pay obeisance of Goddess Vindhvasini at the Vindhyachal temple in the district and later participate in the 'havan' programme.