Home / India News / Vineet Joshi takes charge as new CBSE chairperson
india news

Vineet Joshi takes charge as new CBSE chairperson

Vineet Joshi, additional secretary in the ministry of education, has been assigned the charge of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairperson, the ministry announced on Monday
Vineet Joshi (Arijit Sen/Ht)
Updated on Feb 15, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Joshi’s appointment comes after his predecessor Manoj Ahuja was appointed as the OSD in the department of agriculture and farmers welfare. “Consequent upon reliving of Manoj Ahuja from the post of CBSE chairman, the charge has been assigned to Vineet Joshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, in addition to his existing assignments,” the ministry said in an official order.

Joshi, a 1992-batch IAS officer had previously also served as the CBSE chairperson. Currently, he is the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and also look after the Institutes of Eminence (IoE), and Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA), among other verticals of higher education.

