Bengal panchayat elections: Violence breaks out on last day of nomination withdrawal

At least one person was injured after violence broke out in some parts of West Bengal on Tuesday, on the last day of withdrawing nominations for the crucial panchayat elections on July 8, people aware of the developments said.

Security personnel patrol an area, during the nomination process, in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas on June 15. (ANI)

TMC worker Benoy Barman sustained grievous injuries after he was attacked with sharp weapons by unidentified men at Dinhata in Cooch Behar. “He was rushed to a hospital and is undergoing treatment,” one of the persons cited above said, seeking anonymity.

At Burdwan in Murshidabad district, TMC and Congress workers clashed with one another outside the block development office (BDO). The Congress alleged that their candidates were attacked by TMC workers.

“Our candidates were attacked. Is there any administration in the state? We are staging a demonstration to protest,” Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

The TMC, however, alleged Congress workers clashed among themselves over refusal of tickets to some of its members, the person cited above said.

At Gangarampur in South Dinajpur, BJP candidate Rupali Roy was allegedly threatened by TMC workers, seeking withdrawal of her nomination.

In South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts, the houses of CPI(M) candidates were allegedly attacked by TMC workers, a second person aware of the details said.

At least seven people have died in political violence ever since the poll date was announced on June 8.