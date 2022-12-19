Violence in Allahabad University; bikes set on fire, car damaged by protesters

Violence broke out on the Allahabad University campus in Prayagraj over a fee hike on Monday, news agency ANI reported. The protesters also set two bikes on fire and damaged a car.

Uttar Pradesh additional director general (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar said the situation is now under control and the CP Prayagraj and other officials are present at the spot.

The damaged car on the Allahabad University premises. (HT photo)

Some reports claimed that students fought a pitched battle with security guards and then the police. The violence reportedly erupted after the varsity guards stopped a students' leader from entering the campus. The students' leader alleged that he was on his way to the bank inside the campus.

“As per a former student, there was an altercation between students and security guards at the university. On the basis of this information, a case is being registered. Video footage is being analysed for probe and action. Two motorcycles were torched in the incident. Students have been taken into confidence,” the CP Prayagraj told reporters.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the university administration claimed that “unknown elements” broke open the locks of the university gates and that led to violence between them and the guards.

“In view of the unfortunate incidents of violence and serious misconduct that has taken place today, wherein unknown elements broke open the locks of the University gates which resulted in violence between them and the guards.Stone pelting and torching of vehicles have led to a panic-stricken situation, work in University shall remain suspended tomorrow i.e 201h of December 2022,” the varsity said in the statement.

According to reports, several students and policemen were injured in the clash. Some students have been protesting for the past several months on the fee hike in the university.

