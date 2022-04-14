Violence in Gujarat’s Khambhat pre-planned: police

Ahmedabad: The violence at Khambhat in Gujarat’s Anand district during a Ram Navami procession on April 10, which left one person dead, was a pre-planned conspiracy, police said on Wednesday.

In a statement, police said the people behind the violence were influenced by social media messages and instigating videos. “The Hindu community takes out processions and celebrates Ram Navami. With an aim to stop these celebrations and to increase the dominance of the Muslim community in the area, the procession was attacked,” the statement said.

It added the accused wanted to ensure the Ram Navami procession was not taken out in the future and to create an atmosphere of fear.

Police have arrested 11 people in connection with the violence. They cited digital evidence and investigation and added it was found the culprits wanted to increase their dominance. “Members of the core group [of the accused] organised meetings a few days in advance and took into confidence five others. They made arrangements for them to hide and escape...”

The statement added one of the accused sought to provide financial help to the family members of the accused in case they were arrested, and also provide legal support.