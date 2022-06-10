Viral pic jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in car sparks rumours, AAP MP hits out at PM

An image of jailed Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain with a bruised face while allegedly being taken to the hospital from the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is being circulated on social media.

According to Jain's lawyer, the Delhi minister was suffering from post-COVID sleep apnea, and had to be sent to the hospital as he was not feeling well.

“Sleep apnea was one of the problems that he (Satyendar Jain) was facing since he recovered from COVID-19. When he came out of the court, he was not feeling well and was later sent to a hospital,” Jain's lawyer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

However, the widely circulated photo of Jain in a car with spots on his face that seemed like bruises sparked speculations of injury.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, sharing the picture on Twitter, called it a “black mark” on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ED. “The country will never forgive you,” he said.

ये वो शख़्स है जिसने देश को मोहल्ला क्लिनिक का मॉडल दिया 5 Flyover के निर्माण में दिल्ली की जनता का 300 करोड़ रु बचाया।@SatyendarJain की ये तस्वीर मोदी और उनकी मैना (ED) पर काला दाग है।

ये देश तुम लोगों को कभी माफ़ नही करेगा। pic.twitter.com/ejO4KcLLFb — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 10, 2022

Hours ago, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal retweeted a post of a journalist who had shared Jain’s photo, captioned as “condition of the one who gave mohalla clinics to Delhi”.

However, when asked about the same, the CM refused to comment on the speculations. An NDTV report quoted him as saying that there was no direct contact with the jailed leader. “He is in ED custody and I cannot say much since we have no direct contact. I am in no position to make any comment on this. He was taken to hospital yesterday. Whatever happened in the hospital, when he was a little better, he was taken back,” he said.

