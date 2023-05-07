‘Virtual room’ at Lko airport for faster baggage clearance

Lucknow A Virtual Reunion Room (VRR) has been established at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA)here for the convenience of passengers. The audio-video communication set up near Gate No. 1 in the security hold area of the domestic Terminal-2 of the airport will help passengers clear their baggage that is found with any restricted/ prohibited item, without going to the In-Line Baggage Screening (ILBS) area. The passenger convenience initiative was inaugurated by Arun Bansal, CEO, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), Rahul Bhatkoti, chief airport officer of CCSIA and Ajay Singh, chief airport security officer, CISF on Sunday.

Introduction of the virtual physical check room would benefit all the passengers, including senior citizens, women travelling with infants and passengers with restricted mobility. (Pic for representation)

A CCSIA spokesperson said, “Earlier, a passenger had to visit the Level-4 area for verifying his check-in luggage and get the prohibited/ restricted item removed. Now with the VRR, the airport will be able to fast track the Level-4 clearance of the baggage from ILBS. The audio-video process will be undertaken after the consent of the passenger where his/her luggage will be opened in a secure manner and the restricted/ prohibited item will be removed. In case, the baggage is locked, the airline official will collect the keys from the passenger, go to ILBS to execute the process, and later return the keys to the passenger. The audio and video of this process will be recorded.”

“At present, CCSIA’s ILBS team is training the airline’s staff on how to use the virtual physical check process and will later train their team members,” the spokesperson said.

According to a recent survey by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, it was found that a considerable number of restricted/ prohibited items were detected in cabin as well as check-in baggage of passengers while travelling through airports in the country. The common items recovered in the checked-in ILBS system are power bank, lighter, loose battery, e-cigarettes, dry coconut (khopara) etc.

He said that the introduction of the virtual physical check room would benefit all the passengers, including senior citizens, women travelling with infants and passengers with restricted mobility to continue their journey peacefully through Lucknow airport.

