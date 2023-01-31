Visakhapatnam will be new Andhra Pradesh capital, says CM Jagan Reddy

Visakhapatnam will be Andhra Pradesh's new capital, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Tuesday as he pitched for investment in the coastal city.

At an event in Delhi the YSR Congress chief said: "... I invite you to Visakhapatnam, which is going to be our capital in the days to come. I myself will also be shifting to Visakhapatnam in the months to come."

"We're organising a global summit... an investors summit on March 3-4 (in Visakhapatnam) (and I want) to take this opportunity to personally invite all of you to the summit... and request all of you to not only come but also put in a good word, a strong word, to colleagues abroad," the chief minister said at the International Diplomatic Alliance meet in Delhi.

Reddy urged investors - foreign and domestic - to 'visit us and see... how easy it is do to business in the state of Andhra Pradesh'.

