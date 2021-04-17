Visitors to Puri’s Jagannath Temple need to show Covid-19 negative report to enter

With Covid-19 cases rapidly increasing, the Jagannath Temple administration on Friday said devotees from outside Odisha will have to produce RT-PCR negative reports or final vaccination certificates (after two doses of vaccination) for entry into the shrine.

SJTA chief administrator Dr Krishan Kumar who chaired the meeting said that there is a need to bring in more restrictions in view of the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India in the last few days.

“The temple will remain closed for Public Darshan on all Saturdays and Sundays as a measure to contain the spread of the Coronavirus disease and in order to sanitize the premises. Darshan of the Lords by the public/devotee will be allowed only from Bahara Katha of the temple. Devotees have to sanitize their hands before entering the temple and there would be strict enforcement for ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he said after the meeting that was attended by Puri district collector, SP and officials of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and senior servitors of the temple.

All devotees will be required to bring their photo ID card, namely, Aadhaar/Voter 1D or any other photo ID card for identification. Chewing of Tobacco/ Paan and spitting inside the temple premises have been prohibited. A fine of ₹500 will be levied for each violation.

On Thursday, 10 members of the servitor families, five temple employees and 10 staff of the Sri Jagannath Temple shoe stand were found infected with Covid-19.

Temple officials said the servitors who had visited Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will have to undergo Covid-19 tests.