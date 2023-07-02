‘How dare you..’: Father to man who allegedly 'touched’ daughter on Vistara flight

A video purportedly showing a brawl on a Vistara flight is being widely circulated on Twitter. Posted by a handle - gharkekalesh - the clip shows an enraged man shouting “how dare you touch my daughter” right after a girl is heard yelling. The video didn’t show the woman who made the claim or the man who allegedly ‘touched’ her. An air hostess is heard calling for the captain of the flight to escalate the matter. (Screengrab/twitter)

The girl’s father, who was seated in a different row, is seen trying to reach his daughter’s seat, while the crew tries to pacify him. At the same time, an air hostess is heard calling for the captain of the flight to escalate the matter. However, the details of the aircraft or its destination was not revealed in the post.

"Kalesh Inside the vistara flight b/w Two man over a guy touched another man Daughter," the caption of the video read.

A Vistara spokesperson, in a statement, on Monday said the matter pertains to an argument between two passengers on Vistara flight UK852 going from Mumbai to Dehradun on June 25.

"A passenger got disturbed by a young passenger sitting in the row behind him. The said passenger questioned the behaviour, on which the parents of the young passenger objected. This led to a verbal altercation that was settled amicably upon intervention of the Vistara’s cabin crew onboard. The remainder of the journey after that was completed peacefully,” the spokesperson said.

Last week, reports had emerged of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) scrutinising Air India's planned merger with Vistara regarding competition concerns. India's antitrust body has issued a so-called "show cause" notice to Air India to explain its position.

In a bid to streamline businesses, Tata in November said it was merging its two full-service carriers Air India and Vistara to create a bigger airline that will take on local rivals. Vistara is a joint venture between Tata and Singapore Airlines.

The airline, which is expanding its fleet as well as staff strength, announced earlier this month that an unforeseen issue with supply of material had affected the availability of cabin crew uniforms resulting in its staff donning black-coloured outfits temporarily.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail