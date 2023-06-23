'Hijack!': Man arrested on Vistara Mumbai-Delhi flight after shouting this word

A Mumbai-Delhi Vistara flight was on Thursday delayed for around four hours as a passenger was deplaned and arrested for shouting “hijack” just before take-off, prompting a search of the plane as per standard operating procedure (SOP) before fresh clearance for departure. Vistara will also be renting 37 new A320neo family aircraft from leasing companies, according to a statement from the carrier Wednesday. The airline currently has a fleet of 21 single-aisle Airbus planes.(HT Photo)

A Vistara spokesperson cited the SOP and said authorities were immediately informed and the passenger, Ritesh Sanjaykumar Juneja, was handed over to them. “A thorough check was conducted and the flight took off with the rest of the customers after clearance,” the spokesperson said.

Police said Juneja was arrested on a complaint of the crew of the flight, which was scheduled to take off from Mumbai at 6.30pm. The flight could take off only around 10.30pm after the passenger was deboarded.

“The passenger shouted ‘hijack’ while the flight was preparing for departure. This led to suspicion and all the passengers had to be de-boarded for a detailed check of the aircraft and the passenger,” said an official.

The spokesperson confirmed the incident and said, “We confirm there was an incident concerning an unruly passenger on Vistara flight UK 996 scheduled to operate from Delhi to Mumbai on 22 June 2023 at 1830 hrs.”

Police said Juneja claimed to be mentally ill. “He claims to be unstable due to which he had such a conversation on the flight,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

The officer said they have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections including 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others). “We are probing the matter.’

The airline said the flight had to be delayed as all the passengers had to go through additional checks. Passengers and their handbags were scanned again. Vistara said it stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behaviour that endangers the safety and security of its customers and staff.

