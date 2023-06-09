Home / India News / 'Bomb' threat delays Delhi-Mumbai Vistara flight by two hours

BySreelakshmi B
Jun 09, 2023 10:34 AM IST

The flight was delayed by two hours after the woman passenger reported her co-passenger talking of a “bomb” in the flight.

A man travelling to Dubai was arrested at Delhi airport on Thursday evening after he was overheard referring to a 'bomb' in his bag.

Vistara flight(HT Photo)
Vistara flight(HT Photo)

The man was taken into custody by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from on board a Delhi-Mumbai Vistara flight after a female co-passenger said she overheard him saying 'bomb' during a telephone conversation.

The incident happened at 4.55 pm and the flight was delayed by two hours.

A senior police official said the passenger was travelling to Dubai and had been speaking to his mother. The official said the passenger had told his mother that the airport security had stopped him from carrying a coconut in his bag for fear it could contain explosives.

The female co-passenger panicked on hearing the word 'bomb' and raised an alarm.

Both passengers were then deboarded and the plane was checked thoroughly but nothing was found. The male passenger was then handed over to local police officials.

With input from ANI

