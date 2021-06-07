Vistara flight UK775 between Mumbai, Kolkata suffers severe turbulence, few passengers injured

Few passengers travelling in the Vistara’s UK775 flight between Mumbai and Kolkata were injured as the flight encountered severe turbulence minutes before landing, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The airline service provider also said that the injured passengers were provided with medical assistance upon their arrival in Kolkata and the incident is being investigated on priority.

As many as three people were injured critically and five other people had minor injuries during the incident. Vistara also said that the flight experienced turbulence 15 minutes before landing at Kolkata.

“Flight UK775 operating Mumbai-Kolkata on 7 June 2021 encountered severe turbulence 15 minutes before landing. According to preliminary reports, the turbulence caused injuries to a few passengers, who were provided first aid during flight and immediate medical assistance upon arrival in Kolkata," a spokesperson for Vistara said on Monday. "We are saddened by this unfortunate experience our customers had, and are closely monitoring the health status of those injured. We are investigating the incident on priority, and will share a further update at the earliest,” the spokesperson further added.

Earlier in May 2021, a Beechcraft C-90 aircraft, registered as VT-JIL made a belly landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) after its left rear-wheel was broken and separated from the aircraft during its take-off from Nagpur Aircraft. It was an air ambulance, carrying a Covid-19 patient and all passengers and crew were safely evacuated following the landing.

Union minister for civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri too had tweeted regarding the incident, praising the action of agencies involved in the rescue effort. “A Jet Serve Ambulance with a patient onboard lost a wheel during takeoff from Nagpur. Showing immense presence of mind Capt Kesari Singh belly landed the aircraft on foam carpeting in Mumbai. All onboard are safe. Commendable effort by @DGCAIndia @CSMIA_Official & other agencies,” he had said, earlier on May 6.