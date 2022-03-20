Vivek Agnihotri slams TMC leader who claims Kashmir Files was cleared without a cut

Trinamool national spokesperson Saket Gokhale has claimed that Vivek Agnihotri's movie The Kashmir Files has been granted a censor certificate without a single cut. "But then here's the catch: Vivek Agnihotri, who made the film, is on the board of CBFC," Gokhale tweeted sharing the details of The Kashmir Files' Censor Board Files. Vivek Agnihotri dismissed the claim and shared the screenshot of a news item that claimed The Kashmir Files was passed with 7 curs and an A certificate.

"Combine this with tax breaks given to the film by several BJP states with many states also giving leaves to govt employees to watch the film. This film is pure surrogate propaganda sponsored by the BJP & Modi govt," Saket Gokhale tweeted.

"Please spreading fake news, like always. Take a little break. At least to respect the dead," Vivek Agnihotri tweeted.

According to reports, there were some changes suggested by the Censor Board which included the removal of a visual where the National Flag was seen falling on the ground. The scene of a photo of an ex-prime minister in a terrorist's house was also deleted. Reports said the words Pandit and Hindu were deleted whenever they were associated with cuss words, and the name of the university shown in the film has been changed from JNU to ANU.

Since the release of the movie on March 11, The Kashmir Files has been the centre of political controversy. Many BJP-rules states have made the movie tax free, while BJP leaders, Union minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have praised the movie. The Congress, on the other hand, questioned why the BJP was throwing its weight behind the movie. It also said the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits took place when the VP Singh government was in power.

The Kashmir Files is facing a classification issue in New Zealand where members of the Muslim community approached the Censor chief expressing concerns that the movie could raise anti-Muslim sentiment and potential hatred.

New Zealand outlet Stuff on Saturday reported that the country's chief censor David Shanks is reviewing the film's R16 classification after concerns were raised by the Muslim community ahead of the movie's release in New Zealand on March 24. According to New Zealand's Classification Office, an R16 certificate mandates that a film cannot be viewed by children below 16 without adult supervision, news agency PTI reported.

