Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Vivek Agnihotri threatens to sue Oxford Union: 'President-elect is a Pakistani'
india news

Vivek Agnihotri threatens to sue Oxford Union: 'President-elect is a Pakistani'

Vivek Agnihotri said, “Are they cancelling me? No, they want to cancel the democratically elected government of India, especially Narendra Modi. They want to label us a fascist people, as Islamophibic.”
Vivek Agnihotri said Hindus are minority in the Oxford University, which is Hinduphobic. 
Published on Jun 01, 2022 07:08 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Director of controversial movie 'The Kashmir Files' Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday issued a video message threatening to file a lawsuit against Oxford Union, the student-run debating society at Oxford University after the union rescheduled his event from Tuesday to July 1. Terming the incident Hinduphobic, Vivek Agnihotri said Hindu students are a minority at Oxford University and the president-elect is a Pakistani.

 

"As you are aware that I am here in Europe on a humanity tour. This tour was decided because a lot of prestigious places invited me like Cambridge University, Oxford University, the British Parliament and a lot of places in Germany and the Netherland. But yesterday, a very strange thing happened. When I reached Cambridge University, at the last minute, I was told that we cannot video record the event. Now, this is a 100 per cent curbing of freedom of expression. This happened because a few Pakistani and Kashmiri Muslim students protested against it. These are genocide denials, they are fascists. Their logic is, perhaps, what they write on social media that I support a democratically elected Government of India," he said in a video message.

RELATED STORIES

"This is the same university where Subhash Chandra Bose studied but recently on his 150th birth anniversary Bose was called a fascist," Vivek Agnihotri said.

Talking about the Oxford event, the director said, "Now another strange thing happened. Today I was supposed to speak at Oxford University because Oxford Union invited me a long time ago. It was all confirmed via emails, but just a few hours before they said, 'Sorry we made a mistake, there was a double-booking and we cannot host you today.' And without even asking me, they changed the date to July 1, when no student would be there, and there is no point in doing an event."

"They are not cancelling me, they are cancelling the genocide and they are cancelling the Hindus. As if killing thousand of Kashmiri Hindus was not Hinduphobic but making a film on the truth is Islamophobic," Agnihotri said.

Ahmad Nawaz is the president-elect of the oxford Union.

The same university hosted dictators and fascists including Bhutto's son and many African radical extremists, Agnihotri said.

"So please help me in this cause. I am filing a lawsuit against them. I am going to claim all the damages. Please support me and join me," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
vivek agnihotri the kashmir files
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP