VK Prasanth eyes second term from Vattiyoorkavu amid three-way contest

VK Prasanth is the Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate contesting from the Vattiyoorkavu constituency in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, seeking to retain the seat. The election in Vattiyoorkavu is shaping up to be a closely watched triangular contest, with the BJP fielding former IPS officer R. Sreelekha and the Congress nominating senior leader K. Muraleedharan, son of former Chief Minister K. Karunakaran.

Background

LDF candidate VK Prasanth on the final day of open campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)

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Born in 1981 to S. Krishnan and J. Vasantha, Prasanth has a background in law. He holds a BA in History from St. Xavier’s College, Thumba, and an LLB from Law Academy Law College, Thiruvananthapuram. He has been practicing as a lawyer since 2006. Prasanth’s political journey began during his student years with the Students Federation of India (SFI), followed by his involvement in the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). He became a CPI(M) member in 1999 and later served as a panchayat member from 2005 to 2010, marking his early role in grassroots politics.

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What Happened in Previous Elections?

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{{^usCountry}} Prasanth’s electoral success came in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, when he won the Vattiyoorkavu seat with 61,111 votes. He defeated BJP candidate V. V. Rajesh, who secured 39,596 votes, by a margin of 21,515 votes, while Congress candidate Veena S. Nair finished third. His victory marked a significant win for the Left Democratic Front in a constituency that has seen competitive contests in the past. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prasanth’s electoral success came in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, when he won the Vattiyoorkavu seat with 61,111 votes. He defeated BJP candidate V. V. Rajesh, who secured 39,596 votes, by a margin of 21,515 votes, while Congress candidate Veena S. Nair finished third. His victory marked a significant win for the Left Democratic Front in a constituency that has seen competitive contests in the past. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vattiyoorkavu has emerged as a key battleground in Thiruvananthapuram, with strong candidates from the BJP and Congress entering the fray. The contest is expected to be intense. While Prasanth will rely on his incumbency and previous performance, the presence of high-profile opponents makes the outcome uncertain, setting the stage for a closely fought election. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vattiyoorkavu has emerged as a key battleground in Thiruvananthapuram, with strong candidates from the BJP and Congress entering the fray. The contest is expected to be intense. While Prasanth will rely on his incumbency and previous performance, the presence of high-profile opponents makes the outcome uncertain, setting the stage for a closely fought election. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

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