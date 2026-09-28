Voice-and-SMS-only packs, 30-Day recharge plans: Raghav Chadha lauds new TRAI rules

Prepaid mobile users will get more flexible recharge options, including 30-day plans and voice-and-SMS-only packs, under the Telecom Consumers Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026 notified by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on September 22.

Chadha had raised concerns over the 28-day recharge cycle and lack of low-cost options in Parliament. (Facebook | Raghav Chadha)

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Welcoming the move, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raghav Chadha said it will address two concerns he had raised in Parliament, including the 28-day recharge cycle and the lack of affordable plans for consumers who do not use mobile data.

“I am happy to inform you that the Government of India has accepted all these demands, and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has issued the Telecom Consumer Protection Regulations, 2026,” Chadha said in a post on X.

The amendment notified by the TRAI directed telecom operators including Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea to offer a wider range of voice and SMS-only recharge plans, giving customers who don’t need mobile data more affordable options. Every telecom company was instructed to offer voice-and-SMS-only plans for every validity period of 30 days or less that matches a regular voice-SMS-data plan they already offer.

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These plans should also renew on the same date every month, and if that date doesn’t fall in a particular month, the plan should renew on the last day of that month instead.

“Instead of only 28-day recharge plans, 30-day recharge plans will now also be made available to you,” Chadha said, adding that consumers would consequently be able to make 12 monthly recharges rather than 13 in a year.

“Voice-and-SMS-only options”

Apart from these shorter plans, companies must also offer at least one longer voice-and-SMS-only plan, matching the validity of any longer data-bundled plan they already sell.

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For users who do not require mobile data, the new provisions direct telecom operators to provide voice-and-SMS-only options, including plans offering both incoming and outgoing services.

In December 2024, TRAI had already ordered telecom companies to offer at least one Special Tariff Voucher (STV) that covered only voice and SMS, with a validity of up to 365 days. However, they found that companies did not fully follow the spirit of that rule. Most companies only launched one or two voice-and-SMS-only plans and shorter plans were not offered.

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Chadha said the provision would particularly benefit senior citizens and low-budget consumers who primarily use their phones for calls.

“This means that you will be charged only for the services you actually need. There are many senior citizens and low-budget consumers who only want voice-only plans with incoming and outgoing facilities. Today, TRAI has fulfilled that demand as well,” he said.

“Raised issue in Parliament”

Chadha had raised concerns over the 28-day recharge cycle and lack of low-cost options for consumers who only needed incoming or voice services in Parliament on March 11.

Calling the development an example of “constructive politics”, he said, “An MP raised a demand of the people in Parliament, people supported it, liked it and shared it and today the government has fulfilled that demand of all of you. This is a perfect example of constructive politics.”

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Frequently Asked Questions What are the new options for prepaid mobile users? Prepaid mobile users will get more flexible recharge options, including 30-day plans and voice-and-SMS-only packs. What did Raghav Chadha say about the new regulations? Raghav Chadha welcomed the move, stating it will address concerns regarding the 28-day recharge cycle and affordable plans for consumers who do not use mobile data. How will the new recharge plans benefit consumers? These plans provide flexibility by allowing consumers more control over their recharge cycles, offering options that match their actual usage needs. What prior regulations did TRAI attempt that were not fully adhered to? In December 2024, TRAI ordered telecom companies to offer at least one Special Tariff Voucher covering only voice and SMS, but found that companies did not fully follow that rule.