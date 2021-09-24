Vote for TMC even if cyclone comes: Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur; Hardeep Puri says Didi will lose bypoll too

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged people to vote for her in the September 30 Bhabanipur bypoll if they want her to continue as the chief minister of West Bengal, even as Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said she will be defeated again.

Speaking at a public meeting for the bypoll, Banerjee asked the people of the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in south Kolkata to cast their votes even if it rains on the day of polling. Heavy rain has been occurring in the state for the last four months, Banerjee said.

“My party has the majority. There is no dearth of people who can become the chief minister. But if you want me to continue, bless me with your votes.... Even if cyclone or tornado comes, come and cast your vote,” she said addressing the gathering.

“India starts from Bhabanipur as B stands for Bhabanipur, Bharat Mata and Bharat Varsh,” she added.

Meanwhile, Union minister Puri – who went around Bhabanipur constituency for the second consecutive day, campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, who is pitted against Mamata Banerjee – on Thursday interacted with voters at a ‘cha chakra’ (tea session) and urged them to vote for BJP to fight the “misrule of TMC government which has unleashed a terror psyche” in the constituency and elsewhere in Bengal.

“Mamata Didi is urging everyone to vote for her to get her elected. She is scared to lose. She had been defeated in Nandigram (in the April-May state polls). She will concede defeat again,” he told reporters.