VP hosts RS floor leaders, speaks about building consensus

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday reached out to members of all political parties to build a consensus for smooth running of the Rajya Sabha without disruptions and acrimony.

Dhankhar hosted floor leaders of various parties for a dinner at his residence, where he stressed on the need to resolve issues without resorting to disruptions and members trooping into the Well of the House, a person aware of the details said.

Dhankhar also sought suggestions on how parties can come together to resolve deadlocks when they arise, the person said, requesting anonymity.

The Rajya Sabha chairman told the leaders there should be “debates, discussions, meaningful exchanges” and members should reach out to him for resolving deadlocks instead of stalling the proceedings, the person said, adding Union minister Piyush Goyal, who attended the dinner, said the government is open to holding discussions.

Among those present were Samajwadi party leader, Ram Gopal Yadav; Congress leader, ShaktiSinh Gohil; DMK leader K Shanmuga Sundaram; AAP’s Sanjay Singh; YSRCP leader Vijaisai Reddy; M Thambi Durai of the AIADMK; Prem Chand Gupta of the RJD and K Ravindra Kumar of the TDP and Sasmit Patra of the BJD.