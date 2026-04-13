Factory workers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida took to the streets in the city demanding a wage hike, a long-pending demand of the labourers.

Noida protest

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Some of the protests turned violent, with arson being reported from some areas. The protests also caused traffic snarls on roads leading to Delhi, with thousands of commuters stuck, and long queues stretching for several kilometres at the Delhi-Noida border.

According to officials, a large number of workers from various industrial units gathered in the morning to press their long-pending demand for a salary revision and to raise slogans during the demonstration.

Similar protests were also reported from Sector 62 and Sector 84, including at a Motherson company unit. Protesters also blocked National Highway 9.

Noida factory workers protest for salary revision: Top points

The worker protests erupted in the industrial zones of Noida Phase 2 and Sector 60, and soon spread to other areas like Sector 62 and 84. The workers were protesting for salary revision, a long-standing demand of the factory workers in the area.

The protests turned violent, and vehicles were torched, property was vandalised, and stone pelting was reported from Phase 2 and Sector 60 areas in Noida, police said.

Several workers spoke to the media and said that their protest is for better wages. “We should be earning ₹ 20,000 for 8 hours of work. Instead, some companies give an increment of ₹ 280, or some other companies give ₹ 300 as a raise,” one woman worker said. “In the meantime, our house rent increases by ₹ 500.” Another woman said that she works 12 hours a day for ₹ 13,000 per month.

12 hours a day for 13,000 per month. The protests paralysed traffic, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on different roads leading to Delhi during the morning rush hour. Long queues of vehicles stretching for several kilometres were seen at the Delhi-Noida border.

Noida police officials said that adequate police deployment has been ensured across industrial zones under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate. Senior police and administrative officers are present on the ground to monitor the situation. A heavy police force was rushed to the affected areas to bring the situation under control, they said.

The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory, stating that traffic in Noida was severely affected due to ongoing agitation by workers from private factories. “They have completely blocked the Noida Link Road coming from Chilla Border (Delhi). Traffic movement towards Noida from the Chilla Border is severely affected,” the advisory said. But after a while, the Delhi traffic police announced that the Chilla border was reopened for traffic.

movement towards Noida from the Chilla Border is severely affected,” the advisory said. But after a while, the Delhi traffic police announced that the Chilla border was reopened for traffic. UP Police said it is registering FIRs against two social media handles for allegedly spreading rumours related to the protest. In a statement, police said demonstrations were held at multiple locations in Noida, allegedly instigated by elements from outside the state, but only one location witnessed violence, which was brought under control using minimum force.

The police clarified that no firing occurred during the incident and urged the public not to spread misinformation. "Action is being taken against those spreading false and misleading information and attempting to incite people," the police statement said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

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