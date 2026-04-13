Noida Protest LIVE Updates: Yogi Adityanath claims ‘conspiracy’ against UP's growth

"Firm legal action will follow once their identities are established," Krishna said.

Officials said the DGP, along with senior officers, including Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, were monitoring the situation in Noida from the police headquarters control room.

What happened in Noida?

Vehicles were torched, property was vandalised and stone pelting was reported from Phase 2 and Sector 60 areas in Noida on Monday as protests by factory workers demanding a wage hike turned violent.

The protests paralysed traffic, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on different roads leading to Delhi during the morning rush hour. Long queues of vehicles stretching for several kilometres were seen at the Delhi-Noida border.

Police said adequate deployment has been made across industrial zones under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, and senior officials are present on the ground to maintain law and order.

The authorities maintained that the situation is under control and under continuous surveillance, and appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours.