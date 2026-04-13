Noida Protest LIVE Updates: Yogi Adityanath claims ‘conspiracy’ against UP's growth
Noida Worker Protest News Live Today: The protests paralysed traffic, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on different roads leading to Delhi during the morning rush hour. Long queues of vehicles stretching for several kilometres were seen at the Delhi-Noida border.
- 16 Mins agoUP Congress chief slams state government
- 18 Mins agoUP CM Yogi Adityanath claims ‘conspiracy’
- 29 Mins agoUP Police files FIR against two social media handles for spreading rumours
- 44 Mins agoWorkers say that their salaries have not kept pace with inflation: ‘We work 12 hours a day for ₹13,000 per month’
- 54 Mins agoAround 100 arrested in connection with violence
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoMore cops deployed in violence-hit areas
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoAkhilesh Yadav blames BJP policies for Noida violence over wage protest
- 1 Hr 20 Mins agoHeavy police deployment in Noida Industrial Zones, situation ‘under control’
- 1 Hr 22 Mins agoOfficials hold talks with protesting workers
- 1 Hr 26 Mins agoUP Police chief says 'provocative elements' being identified
Noida Worker Protest News Live Today: Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Monday said police are identifying elements who allegedly instigated violence during workers' protests in Noida and warned that strict action will be taken against them. In a brief update, the DGP said "provocative elements" and "external elements" involved in the unrest are being traced....Read More
"Firm legal action will follow once their identities are established," Krishna said.
Officials said the DGP, along with senior officers, including Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash, were monitoring the situation in Noida from the police headquarters control room.
What happened in Noida?
Vehicles were torched, property was vandalised and stone pelting was reported from Phase 2 and Sector 60 areas in Noida on Monday as protests by factory workers demanding a wage hike turned violent.
The protests paralysed traffic, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on different roads leading to Delhi during the morning rush hour. Long queues of vehicles stretching for several kilometres were seen at the Delhi-Noida border.
Police said adequate deployment has been made across industrial zones under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, and senior officials are present on the ground to maintain law and order.
The authorities maintained that the situation is under control and under continuous surveillance, and appealed to the public not to pay heed to rumours.
Noida Protest LIVE Updates: UP Congress chief slams state government
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai criticised the state government over its handling of the situation regarding the Noida workers' protest, saying visuals from outside the Motherson Group facility were “disturbing”.
In a post on X, Rai said rising inflation and alleged wage exploitation were pushing workers to the streets. “Advertisements cannot fill empty stomachs, and tear gas shells cannot answer hunger,” he said, urging Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to address workers’ demands instead of resorting to force.
Noida Protest LIVE Updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath claims ‘conspiracy’
Speaking at a rally, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the ongoing labour protest in Noida is a conspiracy to disrupt the state's growth and development.
Noida Protest LIVE Updates: UP Police files FIR against two social media handles for spreading rumours
Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday said it is registering FIRs against two social media handles for allegedly spreading rumours in connection with the recent factory workers' protest in Noida.
In a statement, police said demonstrations were held at multiple locations in Noida, allegedly instigated by elements from outside the state, but only one location witnessed violence, which was brought under control using minimum force.
They clarified that no firing occurred during the incident and urged the public not to spread misinformation.
"Action is being taken against those spreading false and misleading information and attempting to incite people," the police statement said.
Noida Protest LIVE Updates: Workers say that their salaries have not kept pace with inflation: ‘We work 12 hours a day for ₹13,000 per month’
Several women workers spoke to the news channel Hindi Khabar and said that their protest is for better wages.
“We should be earning ₹20,000 for 8 hours of work. Instead, some company gives an increment of ₹280, or some other gives ₹300 as raise,” one woman told the news channel. “In the meantime, our house rent increases by ₹500.”
Another woman named Manju Devi said that she works 12 hours a day for ₹13,000 per month.
“Our salary is very low. I earn ₹13,000 [a month]. And I work 12 hours a day,” she said. “How can I raise four children on this salary? How can I feed and educate them?” she questioned.
A third woman also said she was frustrated with stagnating wages. “Our problem is that gas prices are increasing but our salaries are not increasing,” she said.
Noida Protest LIVE Updates: Around 100 arrested in connection with violence
Around 100 agitators have been arrested in connection with the violence during the protest, News 18 reported, citing sources.
Noida Protest LIVE Updates: More cops deployed in violence-hit areas
Following incidents of violence and arson by factory workers in Noida, a large police deployment has been made across the affected areas in the city.
Eight companies of PAC and RAF have been stationed, with additional forces from nearby districts called in to strengthen security.
Joint CP (Law and Order) and ADM officials visited the incident and arson sites to assess the situation on the ground.
Quick Response Teams (QRT) have been deployed at Motherson Group and other sensitive locations, and night patrols have also been intensified to maintain law and order.
Noida Protest LIVE Updates: Akhilesh Yadav blames BJP policies for Noida violence over wage protest
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday blamed the BJP government's "one-sided policies" for the violent protests by workers in Noida, alleging the regime favours capitalists while neglecting salaried employees and labourers.
Reacting to the violence through a post on X, Yadav said the agitation over wage hike had turned aggressive due to policies that "nurture capitalists but exploit workers".
He alleged that while funds continue to flow towards "donor capitalists", workers are deprived of fair wages.
"In times of rising inflation, it is extremely difficult for a family to survive on low wages. Only someone running a household can understand this," he said, adding that salaried employees no longer want the BJP.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also shared a video clip of incidents of arson and vandalism during the protests.
Noida Protest LIVE Updates: Heavy police deployment in Noida Industrial Zones, situation ‘under control’
Officials in Noida said that adequate police deployment has been made across industrial zones under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate amid the ongoing unrest.
Senior police and administrative officials are present on the ground to monitor the situation, while additional forces have been rushed to affected areas to restore order.
“The situation is under control and is being continuously monitored. Efforts are being made to counsel workers and maintain peace, with minimum force being used wherever necessary,” police said in a statement.
Noida Protest LIVE Updates: Officials hold talks with protesting workers
Officials in Noida have reached the city's Phase 2 to hold talks with workers amid the ongoing protest for better pay.
The officials involved in talks include the Deputy Labour Commissioner, Additional DCP and other administrative authorities,
The move came after violence erupted in Noida earlier on Monday, with protesters vandalising several vehicles and setting parts of some companies on fire during the demonstrations.
Noida Protest LIVE Updates: UP Police chief says 'provocative elements' being identified
Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Monday said police are identifying elements who allegedly instigated violence during workers' protests in Noida and warned that strict action will be taken against them.
In a brief update, the DGP said "provocative elements" and "external elements" involved in the unrest are being traced.
"Firm legal action will follow once their identities are established," Krishna said.