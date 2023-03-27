‘Wait for few weeks’: Ashwini Vaishnaw to question on Indian version of ChatGPT

Union minister for electronics and information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that India will make a “big announcement” in a few weeks when asked if the country would have its own version of artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT.

(HT File Photo)

“Wait for a few weeks, there will be a big announcement,” Vaishnaw said at the India Global Forum (IGF) Annual Summit 2023 (Setting the Pace).

The global chatbot market size is expected to be worth $3.99 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research’s latest data, with tech giants OpenAI, Google, Snapchat and many others having launched their chatbots and more platforms planning to release their own versions.

The minister also said that not a single startup in India was affected in the aftermath of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse as the government ensured immediate action to help them. “To address the crisis, we engaged with the entire startup community and ensured that whatever deposits they want to shift to Indian banks and that entire process was flawlessly executed and not a single startup in India was affected,” he said.

Hailing India’s position as a technology giant around the globe, the minister said, “There was a time when India was a technology consumer only and today the time has come that many global developers would like to have Indian startups and entrepreneurs as their partner as their technology develops.”

On the booming startup sector community in India, Vaishnaw called for the involvement of diplomats and business representatives to join India as partners and guaranteed trust as well as an opportunity for them to create on a “big scale”.

Sharing the nation’s plan to be at the forefront of 6G telecom service, Vaishnaw said, “Last year the PM gave us the target that India could be equal to the world in 4G and 5G but for 6G we should lead the technology development. We already have 127 patents for 6G telecom technology. 6G tech is 4-6 years away, but the time to start the development is today so that as the technology matures, India should be a leader and that’s the philosophy of Bharat 6G.”

Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Bhupender Yadav and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant will also be speaking at the event.