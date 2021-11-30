Walkouts will continue if suspension of 12 MPs is not revoked: Congress leader

After a meeting of 16 opposition parties on Tuesday, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said they all stand in solidarity with the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs who have been suspended and will stage walkouts if the punishment is not revoked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chowdhury said, “We condemn the action of the Rajya Sabha. In both the Houses, it is our right to put forth our agenda. But this government slaps us with suspensions if we speak up against them.”

He said, “Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha tried to protest, but the session was adjourned until 2pm. We will continue to walk out in solidarity with the 12 suspended Rajya Sabha members.”

When the Opposition’s request to revoke the suspension was turned down, their party leaders walked out of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and demonstrated in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Parliament. Protesters included leaders from the AAP and the TRS.

Leaders from Congress, DMK, Shiv Sena, NCP, CPI (M), CPI, RJD, IUML, MDMK, LJD, NC, RSP, TRS, Kerala Congress, VCK and the AAP held a meeting. The Trinamool Congress did not attend it even though two of its MPs - Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri - are among the 12 suspended Rajya Sabha members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}