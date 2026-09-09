Want a 1980s photo of yourself? Try these ChatGPT prompts for Instagram’s latest AI trend

The 1980s are back on Instagram, this time with a little help from AI. A new photo trend is taking over feeds and stories, where people create portraits that look like they were taken in the 80s.

1980s photo made on ChatGPT. (HT AI generated/Representative)

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Instead of adding a vintage filter to a recent photo, users are uploading their pictures to ChatGPT and asking it to recreate the whole look of that era. The trend is also spreading through Instagram Stories. Users are sharing the prompts they use and adding the platform’s “Add Yours” sticker and encouraging friends and followers to make their own 1980s-style portraits.

The idea is: What would I have looked like if this photo had been taken 40 years ago?

It’s more than a vintage filter

The images don’t all follow the same look. Some feel like Bollywood portraits, while others resemble studio photographs, old magazine covers, movie stills or family photos. Details such as warm lighting, bright colours, soft focus and grain help sell the 1980s feel.

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The Indian versions often play with the fashion of the decade too. Women may get colourful sarees, big curled hair and statement jewellery, while men can be styled in shirts, high-waisted trousers, moustaches and neatly combed hair.

How to make a 1980s photo on ChatGPT

Upload your photo to ChatGPT.

Ask ChatGPT to recreate the photo as if it were taken in the 1980s.

Mention the details you want, like the hairstyle, clothes, jewellery, background, lighting and film texture.

You can also specify a particular style, such as an old Bollywood studio portrait, family-album photo or vintage magazine shoot.

Once you have the image, you can share it on Instagram Stories and use the “Add Yours” sticker to invite others to try the trend.

1980s photo prompt ChatGPT

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Here are some examples-

Classic Bollywood portrait - Transform this photo into an authentic 1980s Bollywood studio portrait. Keep my facial features and identity recognisable. Give me period-appropriate 1980s Indian clothing, hairstyle and accessories, with warm studio lighting, soft focus, subtle film grain and slightly faded colours. Make it look like a real photograph taken in India in the 1980s, not a modern photo with a vintage filter. Do not change my facial structure or make me look like a different person. Keep the result photorealistic. Avoid excessive vintage effects, sepia tones or artificial-looking ageing. The photograph should look naturally shot on an analogue camera in the 1980s.

Old family album - Recreate this photo as if it were taken in an Indian family photo album in the mid-1980s. Keep the person’s face and expression natural. Add period-appropriate clothes, hairstyle and background, with a simple indoor setting, analogue camera texture, slight grain, soft lighting and realistic film colours. Avoid a modern digital look.

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1980s Bollywood heroine - Turn this photo into a glamorous 1980s Bollywood heroine portrait. Keep my face recognisable and natural. Style the hair with a voluminous 1980s look, add a colourful saree and statement jewellery, and place me in a classic Indian studio setting. Use warm lighting, soft focus, analogue film grain and the look of an old Bollywood publicity photograph.

1980s Bollywood hero - Recreate this photo as a 1980s Bollywood hero studio portrait. Keep my facial identity unchanged. Give me an authentic period hairstyle, moustache if appropriate, tucked or loose shirt, high-waisted trousers and a classic studio backdrop. Use analogue film grain, warm lighting and slightly faded colours. Make it look like a genuine 1980s photograph.

Wedding album, 1980s India - Imagine this photo was taken at an Indian wedding in the 1980s. Keep the people’s faces recognisable. Recreate the clothing, hairstyles, jewellery, decorations, lighting and photography style of an Indian wedding from that decade. Use realistic analogue film grain and colours, with the slightly imperfect look of an old family photograph.

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1980s magazine cover - Turn this photo into an Indian magazine portrait from the 1980s. Keep my face recognisable and realistic. Use period-appropriate hair, clothing, jewellery and makeup, with a simple studio background, dramatic but natural lighting, soft focus and analogue film texture. Make it look like a real editorial photograph from the decade.

Doordarshan-era look - Recreate this photo with the visual style of an Indian television portrait from the 1980s. Keep my face and identity recognisable. Use authentic period clothing, hairstyle and styling, a simple studio background, warm lighting and analogue film grain. The image should feel like it was photographed in India during the Doordarshan era.

Retro street photograph - Imagine this photo was taken on an Indian street in 1987. Keep my face and identity recognisable. Recreate the surroundings, clothing, hairstyle, vehicles, signs and colours to match India in the late 1980s. Use realistic daylight, analogue film grain and the texture of a photograph printed from film.

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