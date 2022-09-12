Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Want free revdi?' Arvind Kejriwal's Gujarat promises amid jibes on BJP

Published on Sep 12, 2022 01:10 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal elaborated on the poll promises for Gujarat, a day after claiming that his party office was targeted in raids.

Arvind Kejriwal addressing Gujarat townhall. ((Twitter) )
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal on Monday yet again unleashed a barrage of jibes on the BJP, alleging horse-trading of legislators, as he addressed a townhall meeting of auto drivers of Gujarat. “In Delhi, auto drivers deserve a huge credit for our election win… they love me. Such is the case in Punjab too. I urge you people to spread the message about our work in Gujarat too, just like they did in the national capital,” the Delhi chief minister said in Ahmedabad, promising better education for the future generations and subsidised electricity.

“Do you want this free revdi or not? ” he further asked, referring to the freebie dig used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during one of the mega events in Uttar Pradesh a couple of months ago. "The power rates in Gujarat are the most highest in the country," he added. "Won't it be a relief to get free electricity? Elect us and you would get free units from March 1."

The Aam Aadmi Party has boasted all along about the subsidised electricity in Delhi and Punjab and improved status of government schools in the national capital. But PM Modi's remark on revri (a cheap and popular sweet savoury in north India) had led to a heated exchange between the BJP and the AAP leaders. PM Modi had urged the youth - during his address - to choose development over freebies.

"Everybody likes free revri.. politicians too... CM gets 4,000 units of power. Why can't public get 300 units?" Kejriwal said on Monday, adding that all women would be given 1,000 in their accounts in Gujarat if the AAP was elected to power.

“We don’t spend 50 crore to buy MLAs. We stick to honest means. We don't transfer money to Swiss bank accounts. We use public money for public interest,” Kejriwal said, weeks after saying that the BJP had plotted toppling of the government in the national capital.

Earlier in a tweet, he had taken a sharp aim at the rival party, saying: “They could not give you 24*7 electricity after ruling for 27 years, then why should you give them another five years? We have delivered this in a matter of five years.”

Arvind Kejriwal's interaction with the auto drivers came amid sparring over claims on raids at AAP office in Ahmedabad, which the police have denied.

Swati Bhasin




