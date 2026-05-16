‘Want to leave? Go ahead’, Mamata Banerjee tells TMC leaders who wish to exit; asks others to help rebuild

Appearing to finally accepting the crushing defeat against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded West Bengal elections, former chief minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly urged her party Trinamool Congress's (TMC) candidates to rebuild the organisation, but with a message for those who wish to not be with her in this journey.

Former West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee speaks during a meeting with the party's contesting candidates at Kalighat, in Kolkata on Friday. (@AITCofficial/X)

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At a meeting with the TMC's contesting candidates at her Kalighat residence on Friday, attended by its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee said the organisation would rise again despite suffering a crushing defeat in the recently concluded assembly elections, PTI news agency reported.

Her party lost to BJP in the 2026 state elections after being in power for three terms.

In a message for the leaders who want to opt out of the party rebuilding process, Mamata Banerjee said those wishing to quit the Trinamool Congress were free to do so.

"Those who are leaving for other parties, let them go. I will rebuild the party afresh. To those who are staying, I say rebuild the damaged party offices, paint them and reopen them. If needed, I too will paint them. Trinamool Congress will never bow down. People's mandate has been looted," PTI quoted Banerjee as saying, citing sources.

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{{^usCountry}} Of the 293 assembly seats counted by the Election Commission of India on May 4 in the state, the TMC managed to win only 80, a sharp drop from its previous state polls' tally of 215. Bengal has 294 assembly seats, however, repolling is due in one constituency — Falta — on May 21. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the 293 assembly seats counted by the Election Commission of India on May 4 in the state, the TMC managed to win only 80, a sharp drop from its previous state polls' tally of 215. Bengal has 294 assembly seats, however, repolling is due in one constituency — Falta — on May 21. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Mamata Banerjee herself also lost the seat she contested from — Bhabanipur — long considered her political bastion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mamata Banerjee herself also lost the seat she contested from — Bhabanipur — long considered her political bastion. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The TMC had fielded candidates in 291 seats, leaving three seats in the Darjeeling hills to its ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) led by Anit Thapa. Of these, only 80 candidates emerged victorious, while 211 lost, including several heavyweight leaders and ministers. Inside the meeting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The TMC had fielded candidates in 291 seats, leaving three seats in the Darjeeling hills to its ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) led by Anit Thapa. Of these, only 80 candidates emerged victorious, while 211 lost, including several heavyweight leaders and ministers. Inside the meeting {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting at Kalighat was held for candidates who were fielded on party's ticket amid reports of internal discontent and speculation over possible defections after the election outcome.

The meeting reportedly echoed Banerjee's remarks made a day after the results were declared — that she was aware that some leaders might switch camps.

"I know many will leave for other parties. They may have their own compulsions. I have nothing to say about that. Whoever wants to go may go. I do not believe in forcibly holding anyone back," she had said at a press conference on May 5.

The TMC's official X handle later posted photographs of the meeting and praised the contesting candidates for their fight during the election campaign.

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"Today, our Hon'ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial and our Hon'ble National General Secretary @abhishekaitc met with our contesting candidates at Kalighat. They fought with unmatched courage despite facing unimaginable atrocities and relentless intimidation.

"The Trinamool Congress stands united as one family. We will never bow before those who loot the people's mandate. Truth will prevail," the party posted on X on Friday.

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The post also highlighted the party's charge that the electoral mandate had been "stolen", a claim repeatedly raised by TMC leaders after the poll results.

Party insiders said Banerjee used the meeting to boost the morale of candidates who had contested the polls and send a message of unity amid a difficult phase for the organisation.

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