In lawyers' gown, Mamata makes her way through loud slogans to argue post-poll violence case at Calcutta HC

Mamata Banerjee, whose party Trinamool Congress (TMC) recently lost the West Bengal elections to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), faced heavy sloganeering at Calcutta high court, where she appeared to argue in the case seeking measures against post-election violence in the state.

Donning a lawyers' gown, Mamata Banerjee made her way through loud sloganeering in the Calcutta high court on Thursday as former chief minister to argue in a matter concerning the alleged widespread post-poll violence across West Bengal.

“She never abandons the people of Bengal in their hour of need. She never stops fighting for truth, justice, and constitutional values. And time and again, she rises above the politics of hatred with unmatched compassion, courage and conviction,” Mamata Banerjee's party said.

Mamata Banerjee personally reached the Calcutta high court today to argue in a matter concerning the widespread post-poll violence unleashed across Bengal by BJP, said the TMC in a post on X, adding that she has once aain shown what truly sets her apart.

Whether confronting the injustice of SIR or standing firm against the unruly conduct of BJP, she continues to prove that there is truly no leader like her in the country today, it added.

During the hearing, Mamata Banerjee reportedly showed some images. and Even argued that “even children and women are not spared”. She handed over a list of ten persons who have allegedly been murdered.

She demanded immediate protection for the people, saying that houses, offices are being captured and looted in front of the police. I have already given pictures

“My humble submission is to please protect the people of Bengal. This is not a bulldozer state,” she stated.

Everything is being done in the presence of the police, she alleged in the court, adding that persons are entitled to be heard even if you are demolishing an unauthorised structure.

Banerjee said criminals are taking law into their hands and called for police to step up and prevent crime. “After something has happened, they will not investigate? There is no police,” Banerjee said.

On Mamata Banerjee arriving at the Calcutta high court, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said the Trinamool Congress is “unable to digest the defeat”.

The BJP ended Trinamool Congress's 15-year-long rule in the state by winning an unprecedented 207 seats in the 294-member assembly elections.

“The elections in West Bengal are over; the people have given a landslide victory to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Chief Minister has been sworn in… along with his cabinet colleagues, and there is a peaceful atmosphere in West Bengal. But the TMC thought that they were going to rule again…She (Mamta Banerjee) is unable to digest the defeat," Subhash said, speaking to ANI news agency.

It is not a small defeat, it is huge, he said, adding that she herself has lost her assembly seat — Bhabanipur.

“Now she has come to court wearing a black gown as a lawyer, and this is a free country. Anyone can come, and anyone can talk about it…She can come and argue,” Subhash said.

There is a law in this country, and the law will take its own course, he added.