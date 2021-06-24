Want to remove Dilli ki Duri and Dil ki Duri, Modi to Jammu and Kashmir leaders

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met representatives of political parties from Jammu and Kashmir at an all party meeting called to discuss issues related to the union territory’s development, the ongoing delimitation exercise, and the restoration of statehood.

“The PM said that he wants to removeDilli ki Duri (the distance from Delhi) as well as Dil Ki Duri (the distance from the heart),” said a person familiar with the happenings at the meeting who asked not to be named .

This person added that Modi said the purpose of the meeting was to strengthen the democratic process in the region, and reiterated his government’s commitment to the democratic process in J&K. He stressed that holding assembly elections, just like the successful conduct of the District Development Council (DDC) elections, is a priority, said a second person aware of the details.

In three tweets minutes after the meeting, PM Modi emphasised this message.

“Our democracy’s biggest strength is the ability to sit across a table and exchange views. I told the leaders of J&K that it is the people, specially the youth who have to provide political leadership to J&K, and ensure their aspirations are duly fulfilled,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said the country’s priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. “Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected Government that gives strength to J&K’s development trajectory,” he added.

There has been a demand for the restoration of statehood and resumption of elections in the UT and the issue was raised at the meeting.

“It was discussed that elections can happen soon after delimitation and by and large most participants expressed support for this,” said a third person.

“The PM expressed satisfaction with the acceleration of development in Jammu & Kashmir and said that it is creating new hope and aspirations among the people. And said that when people experience corruption free governance, it inspires trust among the people and people also extend their co-operation to the administration and this is visible in J&K today,” the person quoted above said.

The meeting is being seen as New Delhi’s move to break the ice with the regional parties and to reset the political process in the UT; the PM said that there would be political differences but everyone should work in national interest so that the people of J&K benefit.