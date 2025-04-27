Menu Explore
Wanted Haryana criminal's joy ride cut short as Delhi police nab him after tip-off

PTI |
Apr 27, 2025 02:59 PM IST

The accused Harish alias Monu (27), a resident of Gubhana village in Haryana's Jhajjar, had been on the run after a firing incident earlier this month

A wanted criminal from Haryana out on a joy ride has been arrested from Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Sunday.

Harish was intercepted near Kakrola Ganda Nala by a police team on April 17, acting on a tip-off. (Representative image)(Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
Harish was intercepted near Kakrola Ganda Nala by a police team on April 17, acting on a tip-off. (Representative image)(Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The accused Harish alias Monu (27), a resident of Gubhana village in Haryana's Jhajjar, had been on the run after a firing incident earlier this month, they said.

A case was registered against the arrested accused and his associates in Jhajjar after the incident.

Harish was intercepted near Kakrola Ganda Nala by a police team on April 17, acting on a tip-off.

A loaded pistol, four live cartridges and a black Thar used in the Jhajjar firing incident was recovered from his position, police said.

According to a statement from Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh, Harish already has cases including robbery, attempt to murder and possession of illegal arms registered against him.

Police said during interrogation Harish admitted that he was keen on building a name in the world of crime.

